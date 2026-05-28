Jennifer Lopez fangirls over viral ‘Off Campus' series

Jennifer Lopez has declared herself a genuine fan of viral Netflix series Off Campus, and revealed how a chance connection with the show helped send one of her old hits back up the charts more than a decade after its release.

Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance on Tuesday night, Lopez was candid about her affection for the show.

"The show is so cute and I love it," she said. The connection came about when Off Campus star Mika Abdalla wore a knock-off of Lopez's legendary green Versace dress in a scene from the series, set to Lopez's 2011 hit Get on the Floor.

The moment caught Lopez's attention, the two joined forces for a TikTok recreating the scene, and the rest took care of itself.

"They happened to use my song and it reentered the charts after 15 years," Lopez said.

"When does that ever happen? The music business is so different now, right? Then we decided to do this TikTok together and that went viral."

When told it was proof of the power of J.Lo, she simply smiled and said: "Thank you."

The premiere itself was for Office Romance, which arrives on Netflix on 5 June.

In the film, Lopez plays the CEO of an airline who embarks on an affair with the company's in-house lawyer, played by Ted Lasso and Shrinking star Brett Goldstein, who also wrote the screenplay with Lopez specifically in mind.

The film is directed by Ol Parker, and fans watching the promotional tour have already been noting the easy, flirtatious dynamic between the two leads.

On the strength of Tuesday night, that chemistry appears to be entirely genuine.