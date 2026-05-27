Travis Kelce addresses 'embarrassing' moment in front of Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on moment which broke the internet after Knicks outing

Travis Kelce appeared chill and laidback during his recent Knicks game outing with fiancee Taylor Swift when he ended up chugging a beer in front of the camera.

Many social media viewers claimed that the clip showed the pop superstar, 36, hiding her head in embarrassment as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end downed the beer, but Travis himself did not think it was embarrassing at all.

During the latest episode of New Heights podcast on Wednesday, May 27, Jason Kelce called the NFL star out on the gesture, saying, “You f---ing classless. You're a role model, Travis! You cannot be out there chugging beers in public!”

However, Travis held his ground, arguing that “It was a classy chug, Jason! I didn't spill one drop. I didn't crush the can. I'm on the hardwood floor at an NBA game. It could have got messy. It was a smooth, classy chug to get the people going.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre then agreed with his younger brother as he added, “We're doing f---ing 10 points, trying to get some type of energy going in the building.”

After Jason conceded, he ended up appreicating the move, telling Travis, “It was an elegant chug. It wasn't too much energy. It was just the right amount and it was smooth. Just like everything you do. You are a smooth athlete.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, the Grotesquerie star spoke about taking the Opalite hitmaker to the Caveliars versus Knicks game sharing that although it was a quick trip, they keep visiting his hometown frequently.

“Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Travis said.