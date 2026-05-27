Travis Kelce hints at 'cute' post-marriage arrangement with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's soon-to-be wedding is the talk of the town on social media as fans continue to speculate, gossip, and share their excitement over this part of the pop superstar's life.

While many Swifties are concerned with what designer's dress the Eras Tour performer will be wearing and where the big day would take place, some are puzzled about whether the Opalite hitmaker would change her surname to Kelce or if they might combine both the names.

Regardless of different opinions on the matter, Swift has stayed mum about the question, but Kelce might have liked one idea he came across on Instagram, as he dropped a 'like' on the post.

An account posted about Kelce changing his name to Travis Kelce-Swift and liking how that sounds, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dropped a 'like' in good humour.

Applauding the NFL star's response, one fan wrote on X, "I love his sense of humor. Most guys no matter how easy going would not find this very funny."

Another added, "He knows the flex it is to marry Taylor Swift, and he's secure in his masculinity, he'll take the teasing," and "we support this tayhusband," one weighed in.

"I love this idea. Toxic NFL bros would lose their mind," joked one fan.