Suparco rolls out Space4Climate initiative for climate monitoring

The entrance of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission in Karachi. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has launched the Space4Climate Initiative to strengthen climate resilience and support environmental action through advanced space-based technologies, The News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the initiative centres on a GeoAI-enabled climate observatory, an integrated digital platform that combines satellite data, geospatial analytics and predictive modelling to generate actionable insights for policymakers, researchers and local communities.

The platform is designed to comprehensively monitor a wide range of environmental indicators, including atmospheric pollutants such as aerosols, sulphur oxides (SOx), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), as well as key greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

In addition, it provides continuous observation of forests, glaciers, coastal dynamics, river systems and patterns of land use across the country.

Beyond monitoring, the climate observatory is equipped to track and analyse climate-induced hazards, including floods, droughts, heatwaves, sea-level rise and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), thereby enabling early warning and improved preparedness.

By integrating satellite-based observations with in-situ ground data, the Space4Climate Initiative is expected to significantly strengthen evidence-based policymaking and support sustainable development planning.

The initiative represents a major step forward in aligning Pakistan’s climate response framework with global environmental goals and best practices, while leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.