'Cruelly hot': Japan devises new term for heatwave days

A digital thermometer display shows a temperature of 41 degree Celsius in front of JR Isesaki station in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan August 5, 2025. — Reuters/File

Blistering temperatures rising to 40°C and above will now be branded "cruelly hot" or "kokusho-bi" in Japan, the weather agency said on Friday, as heatwave days become increasingly frequent in the region.

By using this designation, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) "will more effectively call for vigilance against extremely high temperatures", it said.

Last year, Japan sweltered through its hottest summer since records began in 1989 — with warmer days on the rise globally due to climate change.

To come up with the new category, JMA conducted a survey with the public and received responses from 478,000 people before adopting "cruelly hot", which was deemed the most popular.

Coming in second was "super-extremely hot day" or "cho-mosho-bi" while "sauna day", "stay-at-home day" and "boiling day" were also among the choices, JMA said.

The new category joins terms already used by JMA for temperatures rising to 25°C and higher (summer day), 30°C and higher (midsummer day), and 35°C and higher (extremely hot day).