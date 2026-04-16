Japan pledges $2m to aid climate-affected communities in Pakistan

Men walk along a flooded road with their belongings, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sohbatpur, August 28, 2022. — Reuters

Japan has pledged $2 million to support disaster-affected vulnerable communities across Pakistan, a move welcomed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

“This contribution will enable WFP to provide food assistance to more than 45,000 people, impacted by monsoon floods and other shocks. It will also help communities restore assets and stabilise livelihoods for a stronger future,” said a press release issued on Thursday.

“Japan values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan and the World Food Programme in supporting vulnerable communities,” said Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi.

“Through this contribution, Japan aims to ensure that families facing hardship have access to essential food while supporting efforts that help communities recover,” he said.

“We appreciate Japan’s ongoing support for the people of Pakistan,” said Coco Ushiyama, WFP Country Director and Representative in Pakistan.

“This contribution not only addresses immediate food needs, but also assists families to protect what they have, recover from losses, and strengthen their ability to withstand future shocks. As climate risks intensify, such investments are critical to breaking the cycle of vulnerability and supporting more resilient communities across Pakistan,” she said.

Pakistan faces major climate risks, including heatwaves, dry spells and glacial lake outburst floods. Communities are still recovering from the 2025 monsoon floods that affected 6.9 million people.

The National Disaster Management Authority warns that the 2026 monsoon season could see 22–26% higher than normal rainfall, raising the risk of severe flooding and highlighting the urgent need for timely support and preparedness.

Japan is one of the World Food Programme’s most valued global partners. Since the 2022 floods, the Japanese government has contributed more than $10 million to support WFP’s humanitarian operations in Pakistan.