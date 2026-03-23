JJ Slater shares vacation snaps with beautician girlfriend Rachel Alexandra

JJ Slater was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked outing with his new flame, model and beautician Rachel Alexandra

JJ Slater has officially moved on from Katie Price, as he was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked outing with his new flame, model and beautician Rachel Alexandra.

The Married At First Sight UK star, 33, who previously confirmed he was single, is now dating Rachel, and the couple appears happier than ever.

Since then, JJ has been sharing snaps from his vacation, with the pair seen on a yacht in recent photos.

One image shows JJ holding a red cup while on the yacht, followed by a photo of Rachel sitting down, wearing a bikini with her hair tied back in a silk scarf.

Rachel and JJ seemingly have quite a bit in common.

Following his shock split from Katie, JJ opened up to The Sun about turning to his Faith during the difficult situation.

He said: 'I feel like God’s taking me out of a negative situation and that allows something positive and beautiful to come into my life, so walking in faith really, just the understanding that God’s got a plan and out here rebuilding myself.'

Religion is something he and Rachel may have bonded on as she references Bible verse Romans 12:2 in her Instagram bio, which calls believers to reject worldly influences and instead allow God to transform them through a renewed mind.

The news comes after JJ recalled the cold way Katie ended their relationship.

Meanwhile, Katie Price, 47,shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement last month, just days after splitting from reality star JJ Slater, 32 confessing she didn't see a future with him.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.