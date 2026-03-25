Katie's family is concerned as she might end up trapped in Dubai if the situation in Iran escalates

Katie Price is determined not to leave her new husband, Lee Andrews, alone in Dubai despite government warnings, leaving her loved ones 'sick with worry.'

Despite the ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport ahead of her trip.

She later told her fans that she would do anything to be with her new partner.

However, Katie's family is concerned as she might end up trapped in Dubai if the situation in Iran escalates, leaving the mum-of-five stranded thousands of miles away from her children.

'Katie has been warned about going to Dubai because of what is happening out there,” says the source.

'She was boasting about her plane being empty, but that was because most people won’t take the risk right now.'

Posting a photo of herself in the deserted cabin, Katie wrote, “How unreal is this! This whole cabin to myself. Crazy! Dubai here we come! #KatiePrice #comingformyhubby #excited.”

Moreover, this is not the only concern of Katie's family, as she is still in deep denial about 42-yeqr-old Lee's true identity.

Despite countless warnings that the self-proclaimed millionaire is not who he claims to be, the newly bride is seemingly ignoring the red flags since they tied the knot in January, less than two weeks after meeting him.

'Her family fear she isn’t thinking straight as she is obsessed with Lee and is putting herself in danger,' says the source.

'They are worried she may get stuck out in Dubai and not be able to get back for her children. It is causing a lot of stress and anxiety and everyone is just absolutely worried sick about her. They don’t trust this guy. They’ve looked at his track record, they’ve looked at his past… but she’s not listening.'

According to reports, Katie’s nearest and dearest tried their best to get her to see sense while she was back on home turf – but she remains adamant that Lee’s intentions are honourable.

Upon arriving in Dubai, the couple appeared to waste no time, heading directly straight to a clinic for cosmetic touch-ups.

For the unversed, Katie has previously undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.