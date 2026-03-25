Tom Holland snubs Zendaya's Paris premiere: First heartbreak?

Tom Holland's brief separation from Zendaya in France have sparked whispers just weeks after the couple embarked on a romantic journey together.

The two parted ways as she continued to promote her new film The Drama with co-star Robert Pattinson.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star decided to skip his fiancee’s movie premiere and stay back at the hotel as she headed to the venue.

On Tuesday night, March 24, the longtime couple, who are rumoured to be married, were seen saying goodbye to each other at their hotel while the Dune star departed for the premiere in Paris.

Continuing her streak of wearing white on the red carpet while joining the Twilight famed actor, Zendaya donned a bridal white dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

While the reason behind Holland’s absence remains unclear, fans quickly began speculating online, questioning what could have kept him from attending such a major moment with his partner.

Some even wondered if the couple’s busy schedules might be limiting their time together, giving fans a mini heartbreak.

However, the pair appeared as close as ever earlier in the day, as they were spotted holding hands and enjoying a relaxed stroll around the city of love.

Despite missing this premiere, the couple is expected to reunite on the red carpet later this year while promoting their upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose trailer recently dropped ahead of its July 31 theatrical release.