Kerry Katona stuns with sculpted look after lymphatic massage

Fans of Kerry are already aware of her impressive weight loss journey

Kerry Katona headed for a much-needed lymphatic drainage massage designed to remove waste, excess fluid, and toxins from her body.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry showed off the results of her treatment by sharing before and after images.

Kerry's stomach and torso appeared more defined as lay wrapped in a towel in the photos.

Lymphatic drainage is a specialised massage technique that is performed by a trained professional which stimulates the natural movement of lymph fluid.

Fans of Kerry are already aware of her impressive weight loss journey, after she previously revealed how she once felt like a 'swollen beached whale'.

Following her treatment, Kerry was driven home by her 17-year-old son Max after he recently passed his driving test.

Kerry has also previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lipoedema which had left 'fatty lumps' all over her body.

According to the NHS, Lipoedema is a chronic condition where abnormal and painful build up of fat - not caused through obesity - occurs, usually around the legs and thighs.

Meanwhile, this week Kerry confirmed s moving to Spain in September with her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

The 45-year-old previously said she was was quitting the UK for a sunnier climate with her ex fiancé, Ryan Mahoney.

However, the destiny had different plans, and Kerry has now confirmed she is moving to Europe with her new partner, Paolo.

Her decision has left some of her children with 'mixed' feelings.