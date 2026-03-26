‘Ben’? Jennifer Lopez’s priceless reaction leaves fans talking

For a split that once looked picture-perfect on the outside, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still know how to keep fans talking – even without trying.

The latest spark? A blink-and –you-miss-it moment that’s now everywhere online.

During a recent live show, Lopez pulled a fan onstage for a quick chat – harmless, fun, standard concert stuff. Then came the question: his name: The answer? “Ben.”

Cue the pause.

Lopez’s reaction was instant – and as per fans, just a little too real. The crowd laughed, she recovered like a pro, but the internet? It hit replay.

The clip has since gone viral, with viewers split between two camps: those who saw a harmless, relatable moment… and those convinced it revealed a flicker of something deeper.