Kylie Jenner gushes over beau Timothee Chalamet: ‘Always hyping him up’

Turns out, Kylie Jenner is her boyfriend’s biggest fan – even if she tries to play it cool.

As Timothee Chalamet continues his awards-season streak, Jenner has been quietly cheering him on behind the scenes… and, according to US Weekly, not that quietly.

“Kylie is really proud of him and is always low-key bragging about him to her friends and family,” a source shared. “She is super supportive of his career… going to premieres and awards shows still feels new territory for her and she can get a little shy.”

Shy? Maybe. Supportive? Definitely.

The couple – first linked in 2023 after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott – have kept things mostly private, but their rare public appearances say a lot.

Case in point: The Oscars. Where Jenner stood firmly by Chalamet’s side.

“Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him,” the insider added. “He says she calms his nerves.”

And he is not afraid to say it out loud either. During a recent speech, Chalamet made it personal: “Thank you to my partner of three years… I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Off the red carpet, things seem just as solid. Jenner is reportedly bonding with his family — “Kylie loves Timothee’s mom” — while Chalamet has already won over the Kardashian inner circle, including Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The verdict? Hollywood’s most low-key couple might also be one of its strongest.