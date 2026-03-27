iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026: Taylor Swift stuns red carpet

Taylor Swift has officially kicked off her 2026 awards season in style, making her first red carpet appearance of the year at Thursday's iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, and she did not disappoint.

The superstar arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a mint green corset and miniskirt by Wiederhoeft, finishing the look with matching Jimmy Choo sandals.

The dress featured visible shimmering beadwork and fringe detailing that felt like a direct extension of The Life of a Showgirl, her latest album, brought to life in fabric form.

For jewellery, she layered Dana Kemp earrings set with bi-colour tourmalines, a Nak Armstrong ear cuff and rings from Selim Mouzannar and L'Dezen.

And sitting alongside all of it: the engagement ring from Travis Kelce, who was with her on the night.

She wore her hair half up, and traded her usual bold red lip for something softer and glossier, a small but noticeable shift that gave the whole look a lighter, more playful energy.

Swift is the most-nominated artist at this year's ceremony, picking up nine nods in total, including artist of the year, pop artist of the year, favourite tour style for the Eras Tour and song of the year for The Fate of Ophelia.

It's the kind of haul that reflects just how dominant the past year has been for her, and Thursday's entrance set the tone for what could be a very good night.