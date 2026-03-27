Why Zendaya keep leaving marriage hints about Tom Holland?

Zendaya has once again got people talking and buzzing about her relationship with Tom Holland after sharing her thoughts on marriage.

While promoting her new movie The Drama with Robert Pattinson, the 29-year-old star opened up about what a “perfect marriage” looks like and fans picked up on it in not time, with everyone suspecting their relationship status.

The Euphoria actress said that she does not think any marriage is perfect but she believes the best couples feel like best friends.

She, however, went on to explain that it is nice to see two people who really like each other, not just love each other as her answer sounded sweet and simple, but many people felt it could be a hint about her own life.

Rumours have already been growing crazily as she was recently seen wearing a big ring and her stylist Law Roach even said that she might be married.

At the same time, fake wedding photos of her and Tom spread online and confused many people before she cleared things up as the post went straight up to 10 million likes on Instagram.

Zendaya and Tom have been together for many years and got engaged in 2025. They have always kept their relationship very private until now.