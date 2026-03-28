Molly Mae Hague renovates £5million mansion ahead of second baby

Molly has been documenting the renovation process on her Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague, who is seven months pregnant, is currently renovating her home ahead of her baby's arrival.

The Maebe founder, 26, purchased the seven-bedroom property in Cheshire before separating from Tommy Fury in August 2024.

On Friday, she updated fans with progress on the ongoing renovations at her £5million Victorian mansion.

She has begun work on the guest bedroom and bathroom, sharing a photo of the room before ripping out all the furnishings and carpet in preparations for new look.

Molly has also decided to completely redo the bathroom, despite it appearing almost brand new, as builders started removing the tiles and sink.

Despite the extensive renovation of of the spare room, there is one piece of furniture she seemingly can't part with.

After moving back in with Tommy following the pair's shock split, Molly has been documenting the renovation process on her Instagram.

Back in November she explained that they were 'no where near finished yet' in the room as she explained she has ordered a new light and showed off a secret door to her ensuite.

She said: 'I didn't really plan this but your getting a first sneak peak of one of the new rooms in the new house.

'We're definitely no where near finished yet in this room, I'm still waiting for artwork and frames to go up on the wall.

'There is a lot of shelves here that I need to fill so I've picked up a few bits, I got some popery and this large dark bowl and it had these fake oranges in as well.'

It comes after Molly-Mae Hague shared photos and clips from her family's recent trip to Disneyland on Instagram.

The influencer gave fans a glimpse into her fun-filled moments with Tommy and their daughter, Bambi, offering a look at their happy memories from the getaway.

For those unversed, the couple are preparing to welcome their second child which will make a family of four alongside their daughter, Bambi.