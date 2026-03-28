PSL franchise owners urge PM Shehbaz to allow fans back into stadiums

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Franchise owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow fans back into stadiums, saying the tournament feels incomplete without spectators.

The appeal came as the season 11 of the marquee tournament was being held behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.

Before the start of the PSL season 11, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that PSL matches would be held without spectators as part of the government's austerity measures amid the ongoing regional crisis.

Naqvi said the tournament will be limited to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aims to reduce public movement.

The decision followed the government's wide-ranging austerity and savings plans to deal with the prevailing global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Several franchise owners took to social media to call for the return of spectators, emphasising that fan presence is integral to the league’s atmosphere and identity. They appealed to both the prime minister and the chief ministers to permit crowds in stadiums during the ongoing edition.

“PSL is a celebration of Pakistan cricket, but without fans it is incomplete,” said Atif Rana, owner of Lahore Qalandars, in a message addressed to the premier and provincial leadership.

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, expressed his dismay: “As a founding team owner who has been part of PSL since day one, it pains me to see empty stadiums. I request [PM] Shehbaz Sharif to allow fans back into the stadiums. PSL depends on public energy, so let the people be part of the game again. I hope to see the stadiums back at full capacity.”

Javed Afridi of Peshawar Zalmi echoed the sentiment, emphasising the league’s national significance: “The PSL is an inseparable part of the lives of millions of Pakistanis and a powerful source of unity for the entire nation. The passion, colours and presence of our fans are the true soul of this league; without them, its spirit feels diminished. I humbly request the Prime Minister to kindly allow fans back into stadiums so this national celebration can continue to unite us not only in spirit, but also from the stands.”

Ahsan Tahir of the RawalPindiz stressed the communal bond between the sport and its supporters: “There is no cricket without fans! I humbly request the [PM] Shehbaz Sharif to consider allowing fans back into stadiums for PSL.”

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi echoed similar sentiments, saying the energy of spectators was the heartbeat of the PSL.

Hyderabad Kingsmen owner Fawad Sarwar noted that fans were greatly missed during the opening match and called for the return of crowd noise, celebrating every boundary and wicket.



