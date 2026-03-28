Lahore hospital MS, several doctors suspended over ethical breach

Screengrabs from the viral video showing doctors performing the surgery and their colleagues recording the video. — Instagram/ hidesidemagazine

Incident occurred during C-section at Lady Willingdon Hospital.

Govt also suspends gynaecology dept head among others.

Punjab govt vows strict adherence to professional ethics.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended the medical superintendent, the gynaecology department head and four doctors at Lady Willingdon Hospital after a video of a surgical procedure went viral on social media, raising serious concerns among the public over medical ethics.

According to official sources, the incident occurred during a C-section operation, prompting immediate action on the directives of the competent authority.

The notice stated that recording videos during medical procedures constitutes a clear breach of medical ethics and undermines the dignity and privacy of patients, adding that such conduct is inconsistent with established standards of patient safety and damages public trust in healthcare professionals.

Authorities have sought explanations from those involved over alleged negligence and failure to fulfil clinical responsibilities.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, said that strict adherence to professional ethics would be ensured and that patient rights and dignity would remain fully protected across all healthcare institutions.

In the video, two separate surgeries can reportedly be seen taking place at the same time.

The footage appears to show doctors and staff members making victory signs while the procedures were underway, drawing criticism over the non-serious conduct seen inside the operating theatre.

According to reports, the two surgeries underway were Caesarean sections, and the doctors were allegedly engaged in a competition over who would complete the operation first. Voices heard in the clip can also reportedly be interpreted as supporting the claim.