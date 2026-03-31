Lily Allen moves on while David Harbour faces open marriage fallout

Lily Allen is back in the spotlight and she is making it very clear what her ex-husband David Harbour is missing.

The singer, 40, recently did a very bold lingerie shoot for Intimissimi, showing off a series of private, getting-ready moments in gorgeous lingerie.

The shoot got her fans buzzing and it is clear that it is not about reconnecting with her ex.

The campaign came after the release of her album West End Girl, which shares personal details about her open marriage and breakup.

The album, however, references David Harbour’s alleged affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett and mentions another woman he was involved with, nicknamed Madeline.

An insider said Harbour was shocked and angry at being publicly called out and found it difficult to defend himself.

Lily and David met on the dating app Raya in 2019, married in 2020 and she moved to New York with her daughters Ethel, 13 and Marnie.

Their open marriage had strict conditions but things went wrong over time, leaving Lily feeling hurt and misled.

Now Lily seems to be moving on and she is rumoured to be dating Jonah Freud, while David has been linked to a younger model.