Prince William, Kate express shock at Sarah Ferguson 'tasteless' statement

Eyebrows raised inside the Palace after Sarah Ferguson made shocking comments about a noble royal member.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their shock after hearing Fergie's remark, it has been claimed.

According to Radar, the future King and Queen left "appalled" and "horrified" after the former Duchess of York said that the late Queen's ghost was communicating with her through her corgis.

During the Creative Women Platform Forum in London, Fergie made this revelation, stating, "I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof,' and all that, and I'm sure it's her talking to me."

This did not stop here. After facing the serious outcome of her connections with Epstein, an insider claimed that Sarah "insists" the Queen's spirit lives and gives her guidance.

Tom Sykes, a royal commentator, quoted his source, sharing that her remarks caused "intense irritation" for William and Kate.

They believe her statement was "bizarre and tasteless."

Speaking of reactions coming from the Palace, it has been said that some people think it is a "sweet" revelation, but others think that Sarah is "losing her mind."

"William and Kate remain horrified by the claim," added the source.