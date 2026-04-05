Timothée Chalamet caught in embarrassing car towing incident

Timothée Chalamet had a tough weekend in Beverly Hills, adding to what has already been a challenging month.

The actor, who recently faced disappointment at the Oscars where Marty Supreme did not win a single award, was seen in an awkward moment at his home when his high-end Lucid Air electric car was taken away.

It is unclear why the car was removed but the scene caught the attention of onlookers.

The Oscar night itself already been a test for Chalamet when he got nominated for Best Actor but he lost to Michael B. Jordan

However, the Dune actor’s controversial remarks about ballet and opera being unimportant seemed to follow him.

Jokes about his all-white outfit and playful digs from host Conan O’Brien put the actor in the spotlight in ways he may not have wanted.

His girlfriend Kylie Jenner was at his side, offering quiet support as he handled the attention.

Despite the embarrassment, Chalamet’s long career and massive fanbase remain strong.

The actor has faced ups and downs before but moments like this show the public pressure celebrities live with, especially when personal style choices or comments become the center of conversation.

Timothée continues to navigate fame with his characteristic mix of charm and vulnerability.