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Missile strike in Sharjah injures two Pakistanis, confirms UAE authorities

Two injured Pakistanis undertreatment at hospital and in stable condition, says authorities

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 07, 2026

This representational image shows smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters
This representational image shows smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. — Reuters

SHARJAH: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said a ballistic missile launched from Iran struck an administrative telecommunications building in the emirate of Sharjah on Tuesday, injuring two Pakistani nationals.

Officials in Sharjah confirmed the incident, saying the building belongs to Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a UAE-based satellite communications provider serving the Middle East and beyond. The facility is considered important for regional connectivity.

The two injured Pakistanis were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Authorities said their condition is stable.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Officials urged the public to avoid spreading rumours and to rely only on official sources for updates.

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