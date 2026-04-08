Prince Harry given ultimatum by royal family before his bombshell move

Prince Harry's exit from the royal family might have been done, but his presence in the headlines with them still keeps him bound to the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex was allegedly forced to leave the UK after his surprise demand to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan's hubby reportedly had hoped to remain part of royal life before a make-or-break negotiation led him to make bombshell decision, an expert has claimed.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020, citing 'a really difficult environment' as a key reason for their irreversible move.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers shared his knowledge about the situation, claiming that William's younger brother, Harry, ‘reluctantly left’ after being given an ultimatum.

In his new biography, "Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History," the expert made shocking claims, revealing that the prince was ‘keen to discuss a way forward with the Queen.’

Harry, according to the author, wanted a half-in, half-out arrangement, whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the royal family.

‘In the new year of 2020, the three Private Secretaries, Sir Edward Young, Sir Clive Alderton and Simon Case, went into summit mode on the Sandringham estate and drafted their proposal,’ according to the book.

There, Harry was reportedly told it was ‘either all in or all out.’ Which, according to Vickers, was why the Sussexes spent Christmas of that year overseas. ‘He returned to Canada — reluctantly out,’ he said.

Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, also took a dramatic turn after teh release of his 2023 memoir 'Spare'.

In the bookm, the Duke accused thefuture monarch of physically attacking him during an argument over Meghan and labeled their father "cold" and "distant."

Since then, Diana's sons have barely exchanged words, last reportedly speaking briefly at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

However, a friend of William says, "He's not heartless – part of him really misses how things used to be, adding: "But too much has happened. They can ever truly rebuild that trust."