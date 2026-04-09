Taylor Swift sparks debut TV speculations after Ashley Avignon sighting

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be planning debut TV release for 20th anniversary

Taylor Swift maybe be cooking something up professionally before she goes on her wedding break with Travis Kelce, Swifties speculate after her latest New York City outing.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was spotted exiting a private office/ residence building recently with her friends Ashley Avignon and Jerrod Carmichael.

The Love Story hitmaker and the designer wore matching silk skirts as they walked together.

While many fans believed the meeting was related to Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding - planning out the bachelorette party, or a black and white party, meeting in an office building implicated that the Grammy winner meant business.

At the same time, rumours also arose about the Eras Tour performer has sent a huge order for vinyls.

"RUMOURS that the vinyl factories received a huge vinyl shipment order from an A-Lister with a newly released album. TV DEBUT MAY BE COMING," an X post read.

The Debut Taylor's Version re-release seems likely to Swifties because the Opalite songstress herself confirmed in her letter that she was done re-recording the album.

It was also expected that Swift will release the re-recorded album in June to mark the 20th anniversary of the initial release.

With the bride-to-be busy in her rumoured June wedding, it could be plausible for her to release the album earlier.