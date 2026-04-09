 
Geo News

Pakistan remittances reach $3.8bn in March; Saudi Arabia and UAE lead inflows

Saudi Arabia remains largest source, sending $918.4m in workers' remittances in March 2026

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 09, 2026

A currency exchange dealer holds dollars in his hands. — AFP/File
A currency exchange dealer holds dollars in his hands. — AFP/File

Pakistan received $3.83 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2026, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday, reflecting strong inflows from the Gulf and Western economies despite global uncertainty.

According to data released by the central bank, remittances rose by 16.5% compared with the previous month, but were 5.5% lower than the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source, sending $918.4m. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed with $823.7m, while the United Kingdom (UK) contributed $587.3 million, and the United States sent $359.3m.

Within the UAE, Dubai led remittances at $591.0m, followed by Abu Dhabi at $202.9m. Sharjah contributed $12.5 million, while other emirates accounted for smaller amounts.

Other Gulf countries collectively sent $366.7 million. This included Qatar with $110.2 million (mainly from Doha), Oman with $115.8 million (from Muscat), Kuwait with $83.9 million (from Kuwait City), and Bahrain with $56.9 million (from Manama).

Remittances from European Union countries totalled $413.8 million, with notable contributions from Italy at $121.8 million, Spain at $72.3 million, Germany at $65.2 million and France at $44.8 million.

Flows from other regions included Canada at $80.8 million, Australia at $105.4 million, Malaysia at $17.0 million and Japan at $6.7 million.

The data highlights Pakistan’s continued reliance on overseas workers, particularly in the Gulf, where cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha remain key hubs for remittance flows.

Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent US-Iran ceasefire
Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent US-Iran ceasefire
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric
Pakistan sees drop in energy production, higher imports
Pakistan sees drop in energy production, higher imports
Fuel dealers threaten nationwide strike over commissions
Fuel dealers threaten nationwide strike over commissions
PSX posts highest-ever single-day gain of over 14,000 points
PSX posts highest-ever single-day gain of over 14,000 points
Fuel prices could keep rising for months even if Hormuz reopens, says US EIA
Fuel prices could keep rising for months even if Hormuz reopens, says US EIA
Pakistan repays $1.43bn in external debt, says finance ministry adviser
Pakistan repays $1.43bn in external debt, says finance ministry adviser
UAE loan recall pressures Pakistan's fragile external position: report
UAE loan recall pressures Pakistan's fragile external position: report