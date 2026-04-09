Pakistan remittances reach $3.8bn in March; Saudi Arabia and UAE lead inflows

A currency exchange dealer holds dollars in his hands. — AFP/File

Pakistan received $3.83 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2026, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday, reflecting strong inflows from the Gulf and Western economies despite global uncertainty.

According to data released by the central bank, remittances rose by 16.5% compared with the previous month, but were 5.5% lower than the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source, sending $918.4m. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed with $823.7m, while the United Kingdom (UK) contributed $587.3 million, and the United States sent $359.3m.

Within the UAE, Dubai led remittances at $591.0m, followed by Abu Dhabi at $202.9m. Sharjah contributed $12.5 million, while other emirates accounted for smaller amounts.

Other Gulf countries collectively sent $366.7 million. This included Qatar with $110.2 million (mainly from Doha), Oman with $115.8 million (from Muscat), Kuwait with $83.9 million (from Kuwait City), and Bahrain with $56.9 million (from Manama).

Remittances from European Union countries totalled $413.8 million, with notable contributions from Italy at $121.8 million, Spain at $72.3 million, Germany at $65.2 million and France at $44.8 million.

Flows from other regions included Canada at $80.8 million, Australia at $105.4 million, Malaysia at $17.0 million and Japan at $6.7 million.

The data highlights Pakistan’s continued reliance on overseas workers, particularly in the Gulf, where cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha remain key hubs for remittance flows.