President summons NA, Senate budget sessions on June 5

National Assembly during a session in Islamabad. — APP/File

Sessions delayed from June 1 due to lawmakers' absence: report.

Federal govt plans to adopt budget proposals till June 24: report.

Budget must be passed before June 30 to take effect from July 1.



President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on June 5, with both houses set to meet in Islamabad for proceedings related to the 2026-27 federal budget.

The National Assembly session will begin at 5pm, while the Senate will meet at 6pm the same day, read a statement issued by the President House.

The sessions were earlier expected to be convened on June 1, but were delayed due to the absence of more than 60 lawmakers who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, according to a report by The News.

The lawmakers are expected to return during the first week of June, prompting the government to adjust the budget schedule.

The report added that the dates could be revised further if proposed talks between Iran and the United States are held in Islamabad during the same period.

The government plans to complete budget deliberations and adopt the budget proposals by June 24, The News reported.

Under constitutional requirements, the budget must be passed before June 30 to take legal effect from July 1 across the country.

Meanwhile, the government has reportedly prepared three proposals for increasing salaries and pensions of public sector employees and retired personnel in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to The News, the Ministry of Finance's Regulation Wing has proposed ad hoc increases of 5%, 7.5%, and 10%, with the final decision expected to depend on inflation trends.

The average CPI-based inflation rate for the outgoing fiscal year is projected to remain around 7.5%.

The report further said that the government was set to introduce the Defined Contributory Pension (DCP) system for armed forces personnel from the upcoming budget, and the minister for finance will make an announcement to this effect.

The contributory pension scheme for new civilian recruits was introduced in the previous budget.

Separately, coalition partner Pakistan People's Party has urged the government to approve a 20% increase in salaries and pensions for government employees in the 2026-27 budget.