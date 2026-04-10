 
Geo News

Sindh enforces early closures of markets, hotels amid Mideast-driven fuel crisis

All wedding halls and banquets shall operate between 8pm to 12 midnight, states notification

By
Kamran Razi
|

Published April 10, 2026

A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping. — INP
A view of the rush in the Hyderi Market in Karachi during Eid shopping. — INP

  • Sindh’s measures come days after Centre’s announcement.
  • Markets in the divisional headquarters to close by 9pm.
  • Restrictions come into effect immediately, says notification.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has enforced new operating hours for markets, restaurants and wedding halls across the province with immediate effect, as part of its austerity policy aimed at conserving fuel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Sindh’s move comes after the federal government announced the closure of markets and shopping malls in all provinces except Sindh at 8 pm from April 7.

According to a notification from the Home Department, all shops, markets and shopping malls in districts other than divisional headquarters will close at 8pm throughout the week, including weekends. In divisional headquarters, these businesses will be allowed to operate until 9pm.

However, essential services have been exempted from the order, including standalone tandoors, milk and dairy shops, bakeries, medical stores and pharmacies, as well as medical laboratories, clinics, hospitals and fuel pumps.

The notification further states that hotels, restaurants and other food outlets will be allowed to operate only during dinner hours, from 7pm to 11:30pm. There will be no restrictions on home delivery or takeaway services.

Marriage halls and banquet facilities have also been assigned specific timings and will be permitted to operate between 8pm and 12 midnight.

The government has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners, with the support of Sindh Police, to ensure strict implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions.

Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported oil, has been significantly impacted by the energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran, as global supply disruptions and rising prices strain the economy.

In response, federal and provincial governments have announced austerity measures alongside targeted and general fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of the crisis on consumers and stabilise the economy. 

While Iranian and US delegations are expected to arrive in Islamabad, oil prices continue to climb amid heightened tensions. Experts warn that even if the US-Israel war on Iran ends now, it will take time for not only fuel but also food and other commodity prices to ease.

IMF strikes staff-level deal with Sri Lanka on $700m in funding
IMF strikes staff-level deal with Sri Lanka on $700m in funding
Budget FY27: IMF to dispatch mission to Pakistan next month
Budget FY27: IMF to dispatch mission to Pakistan next month
Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent US-Iran ceasefire
Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent US-Iran ceasefire
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.42 per unit for all consumers including K-Electric
Pakistan sees drop in energy production, higher imports
Pakistan sees drop in energy production, higher imports
Fuel dealers threaten nationwide strike over commissions
Fuel dealers threaten nationwide strike over commissions
PSX posts highest-ever single-day gain of over 14,000 points
PSX posts highest-ever single-day gain of over 14,000 points
Fuel prices could keep rising for months even if Hormuz reopens, says US EIA
Fuel prices could keep rising for months even if Hormuz reopens, says US EIA