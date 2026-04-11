Ipsos poll shows boost in Pakistan's image after US-Iran truce

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir gesture in this image taken on their visit to meet members of the armed forces who took part in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India. — Instagram/shehbazsharif

ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran, global sentiment towards Pakistan transformed from 90% negative in late March to over 70% positive as of April 8, 2026, The News reported on Saturday

A social listening report from Ipsos reveals a dramatic reversal in global public opinion regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic standing.

The initial surge in online conversation began on March 23, following high-level discussions between Pakistan’s leadership and officials from both the US and Iran. At the time, the world reacted with overwhelming doubt.

In the report, critics cited several factors for their negativity like domestic instability (Pakistan’s internal political and economic stability), regional conflicts (tensions in Afghanistan) and credibility gaps (questions over whether Pakistan could maintain neutrality while being perceived as aligned with US objectives).

Negative sentiment was particularly high in the United States, India, and Pakistan itself, where some citizens questioned the government’s legitimacy and strategic direction.

However, the April 8 ceasefire narrative shifted abruptly on the morning of April 8, when PM Shehbaz announced a two-week ceasefire. This announcement reignited global discussions, but with a starkly different tone.

The report highlights a “transformative moment” in digital discourse, characterised by:

Global Gratitude: The hashtag #ThankYouPakistan began trending as users credited the country with preventing a wider conflict.

The hashtag #ThankYouPakistan began trending as users credited the country with preventing a wider conflict. Leadership Praise: International audiences specifically highlighted the strategic coordination between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

International audiences specifically highlighted the strategic coordination between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. Economic Optimism: Many expressed hope that the ceasefire would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and alleviate the ongoing global fuel crisis.

Notably, the positivity has extended even to traditionally critical regions. Some social media users in India have begun commending Pakistan’s diplomatic success while criticising their own government’s “diplomatic restraint” or lack of involvement in the mediation.

As the 14-day ceasefire holds, the focus now shifts to Islamabad, where delegations from the US and Iran have been invited to negotiate a permanent deal which started yesterday (Friday).

For now, the Ipsos data suggests that Pakistan has successfully transitioned its image from a “pariah state” to a “mediator-in-chief” on the world stage