PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam at the toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

Lahore Qalandars chose to field after winning the toss against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi are ranked second on the points table and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament, having won three of their four matches, with one game abandoned.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have won two of their four matches and currently sit in sixth place.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.