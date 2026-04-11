 
Geo News

PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Unbeaten Zalmi rank second on points table; Qalandars placed sixth with two wins in four matches

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmis Babar Azam at the toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam at the toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

Lahore Qalandars chose to field after winning the toss against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi are ranked second on the points table and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament, having won three of their four matches, with one game abandoned.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have won two of their four matches and currently sit in sixth place.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Dunith Wellalage, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Islamabad United ease past Lahore Qalandars in PSL 11 clash video
Islamabad United ease past Lahore Qalandars in PSL 11 clash
Lahore Qalandars dream drives Mohammad Naeem's rise in PSL
Lahore Qalandars dream drives Mohammad Naeem's rise in PSL
PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Hyderabad Kingsmen in low-scoring thriller video
PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Hyderabad Kingsmen in low-scoring thriller
PSL 11: Farhan, Philippe lead Sultans to comfortable win over Pindiz
PSL 11: Farhan, Philippe lead Sultans to comfortable win over Pindiz
Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on T20I retirement speculations
Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on T20I retirement speculations
Pindiz pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 11 indefinitely
Pindiz pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 11 indefinitely
PSL 11: Smith stars with 53 as Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators
PSL 11: Smith stars with 53 as Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators
Pakistan's Asim Khan secures place in PSA World Championships 2026
Pakistan's Asim Khan secures place in PSA World Championships 2026