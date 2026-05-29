US bars drone flights over sites of Fifa World Cup matches

The New York/New Jersey's Fifa World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kickoff event in Times Square in New York City, US, May 18, 2023. — Reuters

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will bar drones over Fifa World Cup 2026 matches and related fan events across the US, to fortify security.

During match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.

Drones will be barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level for fan events throughout the country.

The FAA said drone operators who enter restricted airspace without approval can face fines of up to $100,000, along with criminal charges and confiscation of the drone.

The FBI also has drone mitigation teams it will station around World Cup stadiums as an added layer of protection.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said last week the department had received new authority "to work with our federal partners ... to confront credible drone threats at major events." She added that, "Over the past several months, we have purchased $6.5 million in drone-mitigation equipment."

She said drones can easily be adapted as "weapons of war" and New York is on guard across events for the 250th anniversary of the US.

Lawmakers and others have expressed alarm about prior drone incidents near airports and sporting events.

A man pleaded guilty last year after he was charged with violating defence airspace after he flew a drone over the NFL AFC Championship game in Baltimore in January 2025; a Massachusetts man was charged with unlawfully flying a drone near the finish line of the April 2024 Boston Marathon, which prompted law enforcement to seize it mid-air and land it.