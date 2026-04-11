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Babar Azam becomes first PSL batter to surpass 4,000-run mark

Right-handed batter reached landmark in his 105th PSL appearance, maintaining career strike rate of 127.92

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Saturday made history as he became the first batter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to cross the 4,000-run mark.

The right-handed batter achieved the major milestone during their side’s fixture against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Babar played a key innings of 43 runs from 40 deliveries, striking three fours and one six.

He reached the landmark in his 105th PSL appearance, maintaining a career strike rate of 127.92. His record also includes 37 half-centuries and two centuries, highlighting his consistency in the tournament.

The second-highest run-scorer in PSL history, Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive batter Fakhar Zaman, remains well behind with 3,018 runs from 99 matches at a strike rate of 141.82, including 24 fifties and two centuries.

PSL’s leading run-scorers list now stands as follows:

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) — 4,004*

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) — 3,018

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) — 2,853

Rilee Rossouw (Quetta Gladiators) — 2,366

Shoaib Malik (Quetta Gladiators) — 2,350

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