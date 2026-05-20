Shan Masood stepping down from captaincy after Bangladesh setback?

Pakistan captain Shan Masood celebrates after scoring a half-century during the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, May 19, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood on Wednesday said he accepted the leadership role for the betterment of red-ball cricket in the country, amid growing uncertainty over his future following the 2-0 series defeat to Bangladesh.

The national side slipped to eighth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after suffering a 78-run defeat to Bangladesh in the second Test in Sylhet, which sealed a 2-0 series whitewash for the hosts.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Shan stressed that captaincy decisions always rest with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying he would discuss "a few matters" with the cricket board.

The Pakistan Test captain emphasised that "challenges should be accepted", saying leadership roles were not tied solely to holding a position.

"The goal has been improvement in Test cricket; it is not necessary to sit on a chair to make decisions," he said, emphasising that improvement in Test cricket required consistent thinking rather than change.

"Cricket cannot progress with changes," he added.

Shan said that he would not single out batting, bowling, or fielding for recent losses.

He further said that emotional reactions should be avoided in decision-making and that the focus must remain on correcting mistakes and strengthening the Test side.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that Shan was disheartened after the recent setback, indicating he might step down from the Test captaincy role.

The Pakistan Test captain has faced sharp criticism over his leadership since his appointment in December 2023.

Shan has led Pakistan in 16 Test matches, winning four and losing twelve, with a win percentage of 25.