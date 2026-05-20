Salman Ali Agha reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach during second Test

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, May 19, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been reprimanded after he was found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Agha was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This marks his second offence within a 24-month period, taking his total demerit points to two.

His previous offence also fell under Article 2.2 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on 13 March this year.

The incident occurred in the 82nd over of Pakistan’s second innings on Tuesday, when Agha struck an advertising hoarding with his bat while walking back to the pavilion following his dismissal.

The Pakistan all-rounder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Allahuddien Palekar, along with third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have slipped to eighth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after suffering a 78-run defeat to Bangladesh in the second Test in Sylhet.

The hosts sealed the two-match series 2-0 in the morning session on the final day.

Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan were dismissed for 358 in 97.2 overs, undone by a brilliant spin performance from Taijul Islam.

The national side's resistance was led by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a fighting 94 off 166 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries.

Taijul produced outstanding figures of 6/120 in 34.2 overs. Nahid Rana claimed two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each in a disciplined bowling display.