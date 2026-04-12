Inside Sean Diddy's rumoured post-prison celebration plans

Even with time left to serve, the mood around Sean Diddy Combs is not exactly somber – it’s celebratory.

As per insiders speaking to media outlets, the music mogul’s inner circle is already sketching out a full-on “welcome home” party – and not in a hypothetical way.

“They’re not hoping — they’re expecting,” one insider said. “In their minds, he’s already on his way out.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence, while his legal team works to overturn or reduce it. That’s apparently the optimism his camp needs.

“They believe the system got it wrong,” the source added. “They’re convinced something is going to change — fast.”

And yes, this is not just talk.

“They’re talking guest lists, locations, even the vibe,” the insider reveals. “It’s not ‘if’ — it’s ‘when.’”

Inside, things are far quieter. Diddy is said to be keeping a low profile – working in the chapel, sticking to programs, and staying disciplined.

Outside? Different energy entirely.

“His people have never wavered,” the source said. “To them, this is just a chapter — not the ending.”

Reality check: nothing has changed legally.

“Legally, nothing has changed,” the insider admitted. “He’s still in.”

Still. That has not stopped the planning.

“They’re preparing like the call could come any day,” the source says. “They want to be ready the second it does.”

Bottom line?

“The party isn’t official,” the insider said. “But emotionally? They’ve already popped the champagne.”