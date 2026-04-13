Internet services may slow down due to submarine cable maintenance: PTCL

Ethernet cables used for internet connection are seen in this undated image. — Reuters

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a planned maintenance activity on one of its submarine cables to address a fault, which may lead to internet service degradation for users.

According to the company, the repair work, being carried out by an international cable consortium, will begin on April 14 and continue until April 20, 2026.

"A maintenance activity is planned on one of our submarine cables to repair a fault by international cable consortium," the company said in a post on X.

"During this period, customers may face Internet service degradation during evening hours," the statement added.

In the statement, the company has apologised for the inconvenience.

Last week, telecommunication companies announced the rollout of 5G services in selected areas after receiving spectrum licences at a ceremony in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed participants.

The government in March this year concluded a spectrum auction in Islamabad, selling 480 megahertz (MHz) for $507 million. Three operators competed for the 2,600MHz band, a key frequency range for 5G services.