Met Office forecasts heavy showers in upper parts of country from April 16

Residents gather after a road was blocked by a fallen tree amid heavy rains in Muzaffarabad on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

Flash floods likely in KP, GB and Kashmir: Met Office.

Landslides expected in vulnerable mountainous areas.

Authorities urged to remain vigilant during forecast period.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast heavy rain, coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms, in the upper parts of the country from April 16 to 19.

In a statement, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the PMD said that a westerly wave is likely to approach the northwestern parts of the country on April 16 and persist in the upper parts until the 19th of this month.

Under the influence of this weather system, isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in these areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Khyber and Hangu from Thursday evening, with occasional gaps.

The Met Office further said that light rain is likely at isolated places in Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on April 17 and 18.

Moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche and Shigar, with occasional gaps.

In Kashmir, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms is expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from April 17 to 19.

Showers are also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob and Barkhan on April 17 and 18.

Rain, coupled with isolated hailstorms, is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal from April 16 to 18.

Windstorms and thunderstorms may occur in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Multan and Khanewal from April 16 to 18.

The Met Office said that windstorms are expected in the upper Sindh from April 16 to 18.

The PMD warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

It said that hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, adding that they may also damage standing crops in KP and upper Punjab.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Due to heavy rains, the weather department said that flash floods are expected in vulnerable areas of upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain “vigilant” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.