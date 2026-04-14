Blessing Muzarabani banned for two editions of PSL

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup 2026 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colmobo, Sri Lanka on February 19, 2026. — ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani from participating in the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for pulling out of the marquee league at the eleventh hour.

"Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB has announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the PSL, effective immediately," the cricket board said in a statement.

Muzarabani was originally set to feature for Islamabad United in the PSL 2026, but the right-arm fast bowler withdrew himself as he was signed by Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The PCB reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of professional conduct and the sanctity of contractual agreements within the PSL.

"This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honour agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league," the statement read.

The PCB maintained that professional cricket operates on the bedrock of trust and the certainty of agreements. "In this instance, despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement."

The PCB added that once essential terms — including remuneration and structure — are agreed upon through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed, adding that the attempt to move away from such commitments without valid cause is a violation of contractual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka and Australia’s Spensor Johnson had also pulled out of the PSL and joined the IPL.

The PCB added: "Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements."