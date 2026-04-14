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Sydney Sweeney controversial scene fuels talk around ‘Euphoria' return

Sydney Sweeney's new 'Euphoria' scenes are getting people talking and bringing extra attention to her fashion brand

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

Sydney Sweeney controversial scene fuels talk around ‘Euphoria&apos; return

Sydney Sweeney is at the centre of growing attention after the return of Euphoria, with new scenes from the latest season sparking debate and strong reactions online.

The new episodes already created massive discussion, especially around Sweeney’s character Cassie and how her story is unfolding.

Some clips have gone viral, showing moments that viewers have called shocking and uncomfortable, leading to heated conversations on social media.

In the show, Cassie’s storyline takes dramatic turn as she tries to balance her personal life and new choices, including decisions linked to money and attention online.

These scenes added to the buzz around the series but also divided fans on if the content has gone too far.

At the same time, Sweeney is also drawing attention because of her business move shown in the series as she is seen wearing pieces from her own lingerie brand, which apparently let many viewers to notice the connection between the show and her real life work.

All of the star’s fans online believe this could bring major attention to her brand, with people already searching for the outfits seen on screen.

Others feel the scenes are too extreme and are questioning the direction of the show.

Despite the controversy, the new season has clearly kept everyone talking, both about the story and about Sydney Sweeney herself.

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