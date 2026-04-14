Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first statement from Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office has released the first statement as the couple kicked off their four-day trip to Australia on Tuesday.

The details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first-day activities in Melbourne have been shared on their official website.

The statement, appears on sussex.com, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Australia for the first time since 2018 today."

The couple spent the day with organisations and communities working at the forefront of care, recovery, and human connection.

The day began at the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne (RCH), where they were welcomed by the hospital’s CEO and senior leaders in adolescent and mental health.

They posed for selfies and did gardening with hospital patients and medics and helped veterans' children make pottery on their busy day.

The statement continued: "After meeting children and families along Main Street, the couple spent time in the hospital’s Kelpie ward, which through their Adolescent Health Service, supports young people experiencing complex physical and mental health challenges.

"They spent time inn Kelpie’s therapy garden, where RCH patients grow herbs and vegetables for the hospital’s kitchen as part of RCH’s Therapeutic Garden Program."

Community and Care at McAuley

In the early afternoon, The Duchess visited McAuley Community Services for Women, a specialist organisation supporting women and children experiencing family violence, homelessness, and related challenges.

During her visit, The Duchess joined staff and residents in serving a shared meal – an experience that sits at the heart of McAuley’s community model.

Honouring Veterans Through Art and Reflection

Later in the afternoon, the couple visited the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM), where they met with members of the veteran community and their families.

ANVAM is a veteran-led organisation that uses artistic expression as a means of supporting wellbeing and fostering connection.

The Duke and Duchess viewed a selection of artworks and spoke with veterans and their families about the role creativity can play in recovery and community building.

The couple - no longer working royals and visiting in a private capacity - will combine visits to charitable causes alongside money-making events.

The schedule also reflects the commercial aspect of the trip, with Harry due to give a keynote speech at a summit where tickets cost up to A$2,400 (£1,260) per person.

Meghan will hold an "in-person conversation" at a women-only "girls weekend" in Sydney hosted by the producers of the Her Best Life podcast.

It is unclear how much the Sussexes are being paid for the commercial events.