Walsh says Shaheen has 'all qualities' to carry forward Pakistan's pace legacy

Former West Indian legendary cricketer Courtney Walsh (left) and Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reporter

KARACHI: The legacy of Pakistan’s fast bowling continues to command global respect, and few understand the craft better than West Indies legend Courtney Walsh.

From the greats of the past to the rising stars of today, Walsh believes Pakistan’s production line of fast bowlers remains as potent as ever, with Shaheen Afridi standing out as a complete modern-day pacer.

Speaking to Geo News during the ongoing Pakistan Super League, which is part of Rawalpindiz setup as coach, Walsh pointed to conditions and skill development as the foundation of Pakistan’s fast-bowling success across generations.

“I think the conditions here," he said when asked what makes Pakistani pacers different from the rest of the world.

"You have to have good skill sets, and you've got quality bowlers here from over the years. I mean, you go back, way back, went from Sarfraz up till now, Wasim, Waqar, those guys. All those guys have been good fast bowlers for Pakistan, and the youngsters have come on, and they've learned their trade as well,” he added.

At the heart of the current pace attack, Walsh sees Afridi as a symbol of discipline and consistency, qualities he believes define great fast bowlers.

“Shaheen is someone who I've always admired, the way he conducts himself, the way he plays, he's never given that attitude and just his own skill set and the pride that he plays when he plays for Pakistan and even in franchise cricket. And that's what you want to see in fast bowlers, and he has all those qualities.”

He also acknowledged the depth in Pakistan’s pace resources, naming Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr among those carrying the tradition forward.

“As you mentioned, Naseem and those guys, yes, they're up there with it, and the quality is always going to be there. But I've always singled him (Shaheen) out for the way he executes, the way he goes about his job, keeping it simple and just trying to do the basics consistently.”

While Walsh’s words reflect admiration for Pakistan’s pace culture, his current role in franchise cricket has given him a different perspective on the modern game. Working within the fast-paced environment of the PSL, he highlighted the challenges of coaching in a format where preparation time is minimal.

“It's a lot different because you don't have as much time with the players as you have with the international side. You come straight into the competition, so you have to sort of hit the ground running. And it's interesting. It's good to see because you've got professional players as well who know what they want to do and how to go about doing it. So it's more or less guidance and a lot more discussions than actually coaching.”

Despite not-so-encouraging results for his side, Walsh described his experience in the league as positive, underlining the competitive environment and team spirit.

“It's been very good, very happy to be here. It's the first time I've been involved with the Pindiz team as well. So, very good. The results might not be showing that at the moment, but it's good; the guys are looking after us. And we're just trying to put some games together where we can do well. But apart from that, everything, the atmosphere and everything has been good.”

The evolution of cricket, particularly in the T20 era, has placed bowlers under increasing pressure, a reality Walsh readily acknowledges. Yet, he finds encouragement in how fast bowlers have adapted to survive in a format dominated by batters.

“I'm happy. I'm happy to see what I'm seeing in terms of the number of fast bowlers who have gone through the game and have done well. The game has evolved from the time I played until now. It's good to see. A good skill set has to be used. Consistency and the challenges are out there. But I'm happy that the quality of fast bowlers that we have on the circuit can make a name for themselves. Because, as you mentioned, T20 is a very challenging game and it's more suited for batters. So when you have fast bowlers doing well at that, I'm very happy.”

Even so, he believes the balance between bat and ball remains a concern, with surfaces and conditions playing a crucial role.

“Give them a more balanced surface to play on in terms of where the ball can do a little bit, comes off the wicket and seam around a little bit. It's a little bit of seam, so it's a bit challenging. But in today's game, we know that everyone wants to see runs being scored and big sixes being hit. So that's a challenge for the bowlers. But some of them have coped with it pretty well, where they try to minimise the amount of boundaries they go for. And that in itself is a skill set you have to practice.”

Beyond the technical aspects, Walsh also addressed a broader shift in cricket, the growing preference among players for shorter formats over Test cricket.

“I think it's going to happen where some guys are just happy to play the shorter format, and they want to be T20 specialists. One, they might not have the ability to play Test cricket and two, they might just want to play as long as they can play. But the T20 cricket is a shorter, faster game. A lot of excitement, and at the end of the day, to be honest as well, you get a decent paycheck, so you can't blame the guys for wanting to do that. I think if Test cricket wants to challenge that, then they have to look to market it more and then a lot more incentives as well.”

For the next generation of fast bowlers, however, Walsh’s message remains rooted in timeless principles: discipline, hard work and consistency.

“Be prepared to work hard, be disciplined, be consistent in what you want to do and practice your skill set so that you can be the best at what you want to be at. Nothing beats consistency, and nothing beats hard work. So once you put the work in and you're consistent in what you want to get done, then the execution part will take care of itself.”

Among the young players in his current setup, one name has already caught his eye.

“Yeah, Raza, who hasn't played a game as yet. He's got pace, just needs to work on his control, but he's got good raw pace and good action. And I think in time, he might get the game, hopefully before the series is over. But I'm expecting big things from him once they can look after him and keep him going. But he's got good ability.”

Away from the game, the PSL has also provided Walsh an opportunity to reconnect with former rivals and friends, a reminder of cricket’s enduring bonds.

“Yes, my desire is to meet some of them. I've got Inzamam in my set-up. I saw Latif when he came over. Moin is a coach with one of the teams, so I bumped into him as well. Basit Ali sent a message: Ramiz Raja is doing a bit of commentary. So you've seen some of the guys that you've played against, but it'll be nice to be able to move around and catch up with some of these guys.”