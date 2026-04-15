PSL 11: Waseem, Khuzaima released from Karachi Kings squad

UAE cricketers Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (left) and Muhammad Waseem pictured after arriving in Karachi on April 5, 2026. — Instagram/i.khuzaim786

KARACHI: Muhammad Waseem and Khuzaima bin Tanveer have been released from the Karachi Kings squad for the remainder of PSL 11 due to national duty commitments.

According to the franchise, both players have been called up for national assignments, making them unavailable for the rest of the tournament.

To strengthen their squad, the 2020 champions have signed England’s explosive opener Jason Roy as United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Muhammad Waseem's replacement.

Roy, known for his aggressive batting style and vast T20 experience around the world, is expected to add firepower to the Kings’ top order.

"Welcoming England's destructive opener Jason Roy to the [Kings Squad]. He joins the squad as a replacement for Muhammad Waseem," the Kings captioned the post.

The franchise added that a replacement for Khuzaima bin Tanveer will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Roy's addition would bolster the Kings' arsenal as the 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience from playing in the marquee league, having featured in 38 matches across six seasons for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

In his glittering PSL career, Roy has 1260 runs at an encouraging average of 36.00 and a hefty strike rate of 146.51 with the help of two centuries and eight fifties.

He also holds the record of the highest individual score, 145 not out, ever recorded in the marquee league, which came for the Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 edition.

Updated squad of Karachi Kings for PSL 11

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Jason Roy, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.