Trump says he may go to Islamabad if Iran deal reached

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One for his trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, as he departs Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, on the day he announced that Israeli and Lebanese leaders had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire, April 16, 2026. — Reuters

Trump calls PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir "really great".

Iran pledges not to have nuclear weapons for decades: Trump.

Not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extended, says president.



US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if a deal with Iran to end the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go, and that Iran has agreed to almost everything.

Trump struck an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way to a trip to Nevada and Arizona. He said he could extend a US-Iran ceasefire set to expire next week, but may not need to do so.

"Pakistan has been great. I might go if the deal is signed in Islamabad. The Field Marshal [Asim Munir] has been great. The prime minister [Shehbaz Sharif] has been really great in Pakistan. So I might go," said Trump.

The previous meeting in Islamabad, held three days after last Wednesday's ceasefire announcement, marked the first direct encounter between American and Iranian officials in more than a decade and the most senior engagement since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf led their respective delegations in the last round of talks to work out a slew of issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit ⁠point for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively blocked but the US has vowed to reopen, as well as Iran's nuclear programme and international sanctions on Tehran.

The trilateral ‘Islamabad Talks’ lasted nearly 21 hours after beginning on the afternoon of April 11, reflecting the complexity and high stakes involved.

Despite extensive discussions, the first round ended without a formal agreement. Officials in Islamabad, however, viewed the meeting as a significant step in opening direct channels of communication between Washington and Tehran.

Separately, a proposal has been shared with both Washington and Tehran to send delegations for the resumption of talks, Reuters reported.

Talking to the media earlier today, Trump further said that if there is no deal with Iran, fighting will continue, and the next meeting with Iran may take place over the weekend.

On the ceasefire with Iran, he said that making a lot of progress. Iran is willing to do things today that it previously was not.

He also claimed that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium believed to be buried from US-Israeli airstrikes last year.

Trump further said that he believes “we’re going to have a deal” between Israel and Lebanon, adding that they will probably meet at the White House.

Asked when the meeting will take place, Trump replies, “Over the next week or two.” The US president further said that he is not happy with Australia for not assisting the US with the Strait of Hormuz.