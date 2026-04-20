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55-year-old man appears for matriculation exams

Ghulam Qadir says he had failed the matriculation exams twice but never lost hope

By
APP
|

Published April 20, 2026

Students of the matric class solve papers in the examination centre during the Annual Examination of Matriculation under the supervision of the Education Board, in Karachi on May 8, 2024. — PPI
Students of the matric class solve papers in the examination centre during the Annual Examination of Matriculation under the supervision of the Education Board, in Karachi on May 8, 2024. — PPI

A 55-year-old man, Ghulam Qadir, is appearing in Class 9 examinations in Muzaffargarh, setting an inspiring example that age is no barrier to education.

Speaking to the media, Ghulam Qadir said his children are educated and encouraged him to pursue studies.

He expressed his determination to achieve higher education despite past setbacks.

He revealed that he had failed the matriculation exams twice but never lost hope.

His last attempt was 13 years ago, and this time he has entered the examination hall fully prepared.

“I will pass this time and continue my journey towards intermediate education,” he said, adding that there is no age limit for acquiring knowledge, and he is committed to learning at all costs.

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