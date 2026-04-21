New, more transmissible Mpox variant detected in Sindh, southern Punjab

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. —Reuters

Clade 1b strain first reported in Congo.

Strain being closely globally due to high spreadability.

Health experts say clade 1b differs from previous strains.



Federal and provincial health authorities have confirmed the presence of the mpox clade 1b variant in Sindh and southern Punjab, which is reportedly a more transmissible and potentially severe strain, The News reported.

Officials, citing laboratory findings, said genetic sequencing of samples collected in Khairpur was carried out at the Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, confirming the presence of clade 1b, a sub-lineage of clade I of the mpox virus.

“Clade 1b is considered more virulent, and is associated with sustained human-to-human transmission through close contact,” said a health ministry official, adding that the strain was first reported in the Congo, and is being closely monitored internationally due to its outbreak potential.

According to health officials, Sindh has reported over two dozen suspected and confirmed mpox cases, with Khairpur accounting for the majority of the infections. At least nine deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported in the province.

Overall, more than two dozen confirmed cases have been documented nationwide, with additional suspected infections under investigation in southern Punjab, particularly in Rahim Yar Khan and the adjoining districts, indicating possible local transmission across regions.

Health experts believe that the actual number of infections might be higher, as they cite gaps in surveillance and the need for expanded testing in the affected areas. Public health experts say clade 1b differs from the previously reported strains due to its higher transmissibility and possible increased severity, particularly among vulnerable populations, including children and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close physical contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials or respiratory droplets during prolonged interaction. Symptoms typically include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, but in severe cases, complications might lead to death.

Health authorities have advised early detection, isolation of suspected cases, and strict adherence to infection prevention and control measures in healthcare settings to limit further spread.

Officials said coordination between provincial and federal health authorities is underway to strengthen surveillance, ensure timely diagnosis, and manage suspected and confirmed cases in the affected areas.