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'Great fun': Multan Sultans batter Steve Smith relishes first PSL experience

Focus remains on finishing strong and securing a top-two finish in group stage, says Smith

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

Published April 21, 2026

Multan Sultans batter Steve Smith plays a shot during their PSL match against Rawalpindiz at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, April 21, 2026. — X/@MultanSultans
Multan Sultans batter Steve Smith plays a shot during their PSL match against Rawalpindiz at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, April 21, 2026. — X/@MultanSultans

KARACHI: Australian batting star Steve Smith has described his first Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience with Multan Sultans as "great fun", saying he is thoroughly enjoying his time in the competition while focusing on finishing the season strongly.

"I'm just enjoying my time here, it has been good fun the last month or so with the Multan team," Smith said, adding that the side has played "some really good cricket" and he has enjoyed contributing at key moments.

Smith, who has transitioned into an opening role in T20 cricket over the past couple of years, said the position suits his natural game. "Anyone wants to get up top and have two fielders out for as long as possible. It's kind of suited the way I play," he explained.

The former Australia captain also praised the PSL, calling it a highly competitive league full of talent.

"It's been a really good league, there is so much talent here," he said, highlighting the quality within Multan and across the tournament.

Smith also spoke about the young players in the Multan squad, saying the learning process works both ways.

"I'm learning from the younger generation, they are teaching me everything," he said, adding that he is always available to guide the youngsters whenever needed.

On team goals, Smith said the focus remained on finishing strong and securing a top-two finish in the group stage.

He also appreciated the hospitality in Pakistan and the franchise environment at Multan, though he noted that playing without crowd support has been a downside.

Meanwhile, Multan consolidated their grip on the second position in the PSL 11 standings with 12 points following their six-wicket victory over Rawalpindiz in the 31st match of the tournament.

Smith top-scored for the 2021 champions with a brisk 56 off just 31 deliveries as the side chased down the 167-run target for the loss of just four wickets and eight balls to spare.

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