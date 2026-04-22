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PSL 11: Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam-led Zalmi top table, already in playoffs; Karachi Kings sit 7th with three wins in seven games

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Karachi Kings captain David Warner at the toss during a PSL 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 22, 2026. — Screengrab
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Karachi Kings captain David Warner at the toss during a PSL 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 22, 2026. — Screengrab

Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Babar Azam-led Zalmi have already qualified for the playoffs and sit at the top of the points table. They remain unbeaten in PSL 11 so far, having won seven of their eight matches, with one game abandoned due to rain.

In contrast, Karachi Kings are placed seventh on the points table, with just three wins from seven matches.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 24 times. Zalmi hold a clear advantage with 16 wins, while the Kings have secured eight victories.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig (wk), Moeen Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Jason Roy, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah, Zahid Mahmood, and Rizwanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris (wk), Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit, and Shoriful Islam.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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