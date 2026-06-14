Morocco expose Brazil flaws but settle for draw in World Cup heavyweight clash

Brazil and Morocco players in action at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, on June 13, 2026. — Reuters

Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in the first heavyweight clash of the World Cup on Saturday, with the African side confirming their potential while exposing familiar weaknesses in their opponents at a sold out New York/New Jersey stadium.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco a deserved first-half lead before Vinicius Jr produced a moment of brilliance to restore parity, ensuring the points were shared in the opening Group C match.

The result leaves the group finely balanced ahead of Haiti's meeting with Scotland later on Saturday in the other group fixture.

For Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, the performance offered further evidence they can challenge the game's traditional powers.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were left with questions to answer after a disjointed display where they were repeatedly stretched by their opponents' pace and movement.

"I don't think we started the match well, the team was a bit nervous, we lost possession too often and lost too many challenges. The first half wasn’t good," said Ancelotti, who noted Brazil improved after the break.

"It improved in the second half; it's a tough match because Morocco are a good side. I think there was a bit of nervousness. In the first half they were breaking out of our press and making dangerous counter-attacks."

Morocco made the brighter start, patiently working the ball down the flanks and posing an early threat through Achraf Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss while Brazil looked to strike on the counter.

Morocco repeatedly sliced through Brazil's midfield with alarming ease, exposing gaps between the lines as teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi displayed his talent.

Brazil's first sniff at goal came in the 14th minute, but Igor Thiago failed to make the most of it, fluffing his header.

Frailties

Seven minutes later, the five-time world champion's defensive frailties were laid bare.

Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Diaz to slip Saibari through as centre backs Marquinhos and Gabriel were caught flat-footed.

Alisson compounded the error with an ill-timed charge off his line, and Saibari calmly lofted the ball over the goalkeeper to give Morocco the lead.

Brazil continued to struggle against Morocco’s intensity and organisation, although the Africans were unable to turn their superiority into further goals.

Instead, it took only a moment of brilliance from Vinicius to haul Brazil level in the 32nd minute.

Collecting a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left edge of the box, he cut inside onto his right foot and rifled an unstoppable shot into the far top corner.

Brazil nearly completed the turnaround on the stroke of halftime, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou reacted sharply to keep out Paqueta’s acrobatic scissor kick.

Midfielder Fabinho and defender Danilo came on for Casemiro and Roger Ibanez, who had a woeful first half, giving Brazil some more control in the game in the second half.

Brazil upped a gear, showing more poise and forcing Morocco to defend more although they struggled to create clear-cut chances until the 78th minute when Raphinha collected a cross from Vinicius.

The edge went off as both sides mostly avoided risks. Brazil did find some new energy in the final minutes, coming close through Matheus Cunha, but they still lacked their vintage swagger.

Both teams will fancy their chances of finishing top of the group and getting a potentially better path in the knockout stages.