Spain win 5-1 to extend Pakistan's winless run at FIH Pro League

A photograph released by the International Hockey Federation shows a Pakistani player dribbling past an opponent during the semi-final match against France in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 20, 2025. — IHF

Pakistan suffered its ninth consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League after a comprehensive 5-1 loss to Spain in a league-stage match at the Belfius Hockey Arena on Sunday.

Spain made a strong start, taking the lead in the 11th minute of the opening quarter when Alvarez Nicolas found the net, applying early pressure on the Green Shirts. The quarter ended with Spain holding a 1-0 advantage.

Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the second quarter but failed to capitalise. Spain, on the other hand, were clinical in front of goal, scoring twice through Cunill Pepe to extend their lead to 3-0 by the end of the first half.

The Green Shirts showed some resistance after the break and finally broke through in the 43rd minute of the third quarter, when Abu Mahmood pulled one back to give Pakistan a brief lifeline.

Pakistan were also awarded two more penalty corners in the same period but could not convert either opportunity, as Spain remained in control with a 3-1 lead heading into the final quarter.

Spain shifted gears once again in the closing stages, adding two more goals to seal a dominant victory. Reyne Merc and Alvarez Nicolas each scored to complete the 5-1 scoreline.

The emphatic win marked Spain’s first victory of the campaign, moving them up to seventh place with five points and a goal difference of -16.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remain winless after nine straight defeats, sitting at the bottom of the table with zero points and a goal difference of -30.