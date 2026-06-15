PCB overhauls central contracts system with format-specific structure

(From left) White-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Operating Officer of the PCB Sumair Ahmed Syed addressing the media in Lahore on June 15, 2026. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced sweeping changes to its player contract system, introducing a major restructuring aimed at modernising player management and strengthening the country's cricket framework.

In a media briefing ahead of the 2026 contracting cycle, the PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed it is moving away from the traditional category-based grading system of A, B, C and D contracts and replacing it with a format-specific model built around five distinct player tracks.

The premier tier, Track AB — Dual Format (Test & ODI) — represents the highest level of commitment in the new system. It is designed for players capable of performing across both Test and ODI cricket, with emphasis on adaptability across formats.

Occasional selection of an AB-category player for T20 Internationals will not constitute a reclassification, and such appearances will be treated as situational requirements rather than a change in player status.

Track A is reserved for red-ball specialists, exclusively focused on Test cricket. The PCB said the category is designed to protect and strengthen long-format expertise by allowing players to prioritise first-class and Test commitments without the added demands of limited-overs cricket, supported by dedicated performance provisions.

Track BC, covering ODIs and T20 Internationals, will serve as the primary pathway for white-ball cricketers. It replaces the previous separate ODI category and brings together Pakistan’s limited-overs specialists under a unified structure.

Track C has been introduced for T20 specialists and franchise-focused players, recognising the growing importance of global franchise leagues alongside international commitments. The PCB said the category offers flexibility for players involved in short-format cricket while maintaining national team obligations.

Track D is a development pathway aligned with the National Cricket Academy system, aimed at emerging players progressing through Pakistan’s high-performance structure. Each senior category will include two internal tiers, allowing movement between levels based on form and performance.

The PCB said the reform is intended to create clearer career pathways, improve accountability, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Test cricket alongside the growing demands of white-ball and franchise formats.

Under the new model, players will be contracted according to their primary format responsibilities rather than a unified grading system.

The board described the shift as role-based recognition, where players are assessed and rewarded according to the specific demands of the formats they represent.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the new system provides greater clarity for players and stakeholders, ensuring transparent decision-making and clearly defined expectations.

The contracting framework will be implemented from the 2026 central contracts cycle. It will also introduce a structured three-stage assessment process involving medical and fitness evaluations, mandatory domestic participation, and format-specific performance analysis.

The PCB emphasised that player welfare and sustained engagement in domestic cricket remain central to the new structure.

It added that targeted incentives have been introduced to safeguard Test cricket amid the global rise of franchise leagues, framing the initiative as a strategic investment in red-ball cricket.

Naqvi noted that cricket boards worldwide are facing similar challenges in balancing Test and franchise demands, adding that Pakistan has chosen structural reform to address the issue.

The PCB further confirmed that individual player categories and financial details under the new system will not be disclosed at this stage.

The board said the overhaul represents a long-term shift aimed at aligning Pakistan cricket with modern demands while preserving the integrity and strength of its traditional formats.

PCB chief also addressed recent media reports concerning the alleged appointments of former Pakistan captains Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez in coaching or mentoring roles with the national side.

Speaking during a media interaction, Naqvi said that several reports had circulated in the media before any official confirmation from the board, creating unnecessary confusion and speculation.

He added that he only became aware of the developments through news channels and that no formal internal briefing had been shared with him.

"A few days ago, a headline was circulating that Younis Khan, who has been appointed as head coach or mentor of the Test team—whatever the exact role is—I only come to know such things through the channel," Naqvi said.

"We did not have any such agenda in advance. What can I say about it? If the news was not available on that day, and it was published in the morning, then I am not at fault for that," he added.

The PCB chairman further clarified that discussions were ongoing regarding staffing needs and identifying areas where additional support was required. He noted that several reports circulating in the media about appointments were premature and not in line with any official confirmation from the board.

"As for Hafeez, we were definitely discussing where we had vacancies and in which areas we needed people. But it felt very strange when the news came out that he had been appointed head coach, while on the other hand, Sarfaraz is working in one role and such reports are circulating at the same time," he said.

He added that despite the speculation, his approach remained focused on involving all available talent to strengthen Pakistan cricket.

"I cannot do much about it, but whoever can contribute to improving cricket at this time, I will go to each and every person, involve them, and take them along as well," he stated

Separately, reports also indicated that Sarfaraz Ahmed would continue in his current role and had been cleared to remain involved with the Test setup for upcoming tours of the West Indies and England, despite speculation about possible changes following recent team performances.