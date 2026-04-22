Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding plans go full secret mode

If you thought Taylor Swift loved a dramatic reveal, wait until you hear about her wedding plans with Travis Kelce.

The couple is reportedly moving full speed ahead – save-the-dates are already out. But here’s the twist: guests got the when, not the where.

“There’s a date — but no venue,” a well-placed source told Rob Shutter. “And that’s completely intentional.”

Yes, even the invite list is in the dark. While early buzz pointed to a July 3 celebration in New York City, insiders now say… don’t book your flights just yet.

“The truth is, no one knows exactly where it will be yet,” the source added. “Not even the guests.”

Confusing? A little. Very on-brand? Absolutely.

“They want total control — and total privacy,” another insider explained. “Details won’t be shared, until the very last minute.”

And honestly, can you blame them? With two global superstars involved, a leaked venue could turn into a full-blown fan convention overnight.

“Security,” the source said simply. “And avoiding leaks.”

One insider put it more bluntly: “If the location got out early, it would turn into a circus.”

So for now, guests are stuck playing the ultimate RSVP guessing game.

“It’s very Taylor,” the source said. “Meticulous, controlled — and just a little mysterious.”

Bottom line?

“You’ve got the date,” the insider teased. “But everything else? That reveal is coming later.”

Some weddings have surprises. This one is the surprise.