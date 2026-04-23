'Milestone' as building starts on LA Olympic cricket stadium

Machinery seen at the site of under construction cricket stadium in LA. — ICC

Cricket's return to the Olympic Games after 128 years reached an "important milestone" Wednesday when construction began on the new Los Angeles 2028 cricket venue.

International Cricket Council (ICC ) Chairman Jay Shah and other officials took part in a ground-breaking ceremony on the Fairplex Grounds in Pomona, Los Angeles County.

"Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," said Shah.

"The groundbreaking marks an important milestone in cricket's return to the Olympics and is a proud moment for all ICC members and stakeholders worldwide."

ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said the Games would be a significant step in expanding the game outside of its traditional heartlands.

"The momentum for our game has never been stronger, with strong participation growth across the world," he said.

The inclusion of cricket at LA28 provides a platform to inspire more young people to take up the game, the ICC said, and broaden the fan base across continents, accelerating the game's global growth.

Cricket at the Los Angeles Games will feature T20 competitions for both men's and women's teams.